Northampton documentary highlights town's personalities
A documentary aiming to capture the people and the personalities of an East Midlands town will be screened in the place where it was made.
Sixty Miles by Road or Rail, which is about Northampton's Eastern District, will be shown at the town's museum and art gallery.
It features work by photographer Christian Sinibaldi, who captured images of the town's residents for part of the project.
It is "a contemporary look at Northampton's New Town legacy and what it means for residents today", organisers said.
Mr Sinibaldi said: "I found this project incredibly interesting, because we were given the opportunity to spend a couple of months walking around the Eastern District of Northampton, getting to know the people that live there.
"I love telling a story. I love interacting with people and I love communities," he added.
The film will be shown in the Main Hall of Northampton Museum & Art Gallery throughout Saturday 18 December.
An exhibition featuring Christian Sinibaldi's photographs ran earlier in the same venue and can be seen on Instagram.
