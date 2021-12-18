BBC News

Northampton documentary highlights town's personalities

Ghulam and Perveen, caught on camera by Christian Sinibaldi, say: "Northampton is friendly. Different communities have always been here and it has become more multicultural"

A documentary aiming to capture the people and the personalities of an East Midlands town will be screened in the place where it was made.

Sixty Miles by Road or Rail, which is about Northampton's Eastern District, will be shown at the town's museum and art gallery.

It features work by photographer Christian Sinibaldi, who captured images of the town's residents for part of the project.

It is "a contemporary look at Northampton's New Town legacy and what it means for residents today", organisers said.

Mr Sinibaldi said: "I found this project incredibly interesting, because we were given the opportunity to spend a couple of months walking around the Eastern District of Northampton, getting to know the people that live there.

"I love telling a story. I love interacting with people and I love communities," he added.

Image source, Christian Sinibaldi
Image caption,
Terri and Paris are both hairdressers and Paris says: "I love the close-knit of the community, but worry about these upcoming 'gangs' and the threats they pose in the community and to people"
Image source, Christian Sinibaldi
Image caption,
Carter, 17, pictured by Christian Sinibaldi, was born in Northampton and has worked in a local takeaway for 10 months
Image source, Christian Sinibaldi
Image caption,
Ann-Marie, Grace, Nancy and Bella live near to the Lings estate and say: "It's a nice place, it's very homely"
Image source, Christian Sinibaldi
Image caption,
Shaun and Kenny, pictured by Christian Sinibaldi, love drinking in their local pub, the Wig and Pen, and Kenny says: "The town has changed"
Image source, Christian Sinibaldi
Image source, Christian Sinibaldi
Image caption,
Spencer lives in the area with June and he says: "When we were little kids we used to turn the electric off, climb in the big electric box and switch off the whole estate so no-one could have dinner and we could stay out and play"
Image source, Christian Sinibaldi
Image caption,
Suril, with Rumit, Sameer, Jay and Tahj, says his parents moved to Northampton from Kenya and Uganda and growing up it was a very 'white' area
Image source, Christian Sinibaldi
Image caption,
Shade has lived in the area for eight years and says: "Sadly, there is a lot of crime, but I've never experienced it. I want to live in a big city"
Image source, Christian Sinibaldi
Image caption,
The documentary makers met Bill while he was setting up his daughter's birthday party
Image source, Christian Sinibaldi
Image caption,
Nasiba moved to the area in March 2015 with her family and her dad Yakubu who was a veteran in the British Army

The film will be shown in the Main Hall of Northampton Museum & Art Gallery throughout Saturday 18 December.

An exhibition featuring Christian Sinibaldi's photographs ran earlier in the same venue and can be seen on Instagram.

