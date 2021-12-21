A14/A45 junction at Thrapston closed by overturned lorry
- Published
An overturned lorry has closed a busy junction in Northamptonshire.
The county's fire and rescue service said the A45 was closed in both directions after the incident at 12:00 GMT on the A14/A45 roundabout at Thrapston.
It said the slip road off the westbound A14 had also been closed.
Police advised people to avoid the area, which connects the A14 to the A45 to Wellingborough, Northampton and Oundle, while recovery took place.
Front end of trailer now being lifted to get the straps underneath ready for final lift. #A45 #A14 #Jct13 pic.twitter.com/8mh0N3n0Xz— Pc Lee - Safer Roads Team (@Northants_RPU) December 21, 2021
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.