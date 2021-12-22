Rushden: Man jailed for fatal attack over £10 debt
- Published
A man has been jailed for manslaughter following an attack three years ago over a £10 drugs debt.
Phillip Brown, 51, was assaulted in Horrell Court, in Rushden, Northamptonshire, on 12 November 2018 and died the following month.
Gurprit Singh Bains was sentenced to 11 years at Northampton Crown Court for the attack and five other charges.
The 42-year-old, of Shannon Close, Rushden, was convicted of manslaughter at a trial last month.
Northamptonshire Police said Bains attacked Mr Brown in the stairwell of a block of flats in a dispute over the drug debt, causing fractured ribs which became infected.
These injuries led to him developing meningitis, from which he died in hospital on 5 December 2018.
Judge Rupert Mayo sentenced Bains to seven and a half years for manslaughter.
Bains had previously admitted three counts relating to the possession and supply of class A drugs and two charges relating to the possession of criminal property, for which he received a further consecutive sentence of three and a half years.
Det Insp Pete Long, from Northamptonshire Police, said he hoped the sentence helps Mr Brown's "loved ones and friends as they continue to deal with his untimely loss".
