Northampton flats evacuated over gas leak caused by car crash
Residents were evacuated from a block of flats in Northampton due to a gas leak caused by a car crash.
Northamptonshire Police said it was caused by a vehicle which crashed into gas pipes in Old Towcester Road, Cotton End at about 22:15 on Wednesday.
A number of nearby flats in Cotton Court were evacuated and a 60m (196ft) cordon was put in place.
Cadent Utilities attended and the situation was resolved about three hours later, police said.
The force and the county's fire and rescue service advised residents to keep windows closed and avoid the area while the incident was dealt with.
Residents were provided with hot drinks and support while they waited to get back inside the building.
