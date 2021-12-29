Flooding: Ten alerts issued across East of England
- Published
Ten flood alerts have been issued across the East of England.
The Environment Agency issued the alerts, which means flooding is possible, for areas in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Northamptonshire.
Due to "persistent rainfall", river levels across the counties are rising, the government agency said.
It has advised people to plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers.
The agency also urged people not to attempt to drive through flood water.
It said it was working with relevant highways agencies where necessary.
Pedestrians have also been advised to avoid low lying footpaths near watercourses.
The ten flood alerts issues are:
- Hundred Foot Washes in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk
- Low lying roads between Harrold and Oakley in Bedfordshire
- River Nene between Cogenhoe in Northamptonshire and Wansford in Cambridgeshire
- Middle River Great Ouse in Milton Keynes, Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire
- Upper River Great Ouse in Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire
- Sutton Gault Causeway in Cambridgeshire
- River Tove in Northamptonshire
- River Ise and Alledge Brook in Northamptonshire
- River Thame and Chalgrove Brook affecting areas in Buckinghamshire
- Middle River Roding including Abridge, Loughton and Buckhurst Hill
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk