Northamptonshire: Vaccine pop-up clinics offered over new year
Pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinics are being held across Northamptonshire this week, including one on New Year's Day.
People can walk in for the first and second doses and their booster jabs if they are eligible.
All areas in Northamptonshire have seen an increase in case numbers, in the line with rest of England, as the Omicron variant continues to spread.
The clinics come as the NHS continues its push to meet the government's accelerated booster rollout.
The aim to offer every eligible adult in England a booster by the end of the month.
There has also been a surge in people coming forward for their first or second Covid vaccines last week.
Most districts in Northamptonshire will offer drop-in vaccine clinics up New Year's Eve, while Kettering will also have jabs available on Sunday and Monday at Tresham College.
There will also be a clinic on New Year's Day in Northampton's Market Square.
