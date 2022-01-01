New Year Honours: 'Surprise' for poppy seller who raised £380,000
- Published
An 83-year-old who has sold poppies for the Royal British Legion since she was 15 has been recognised in the New Year Honours list.
Julie West, from Rushden, Northamptonshire, joined the organisation in memory of her father, who died during World War Two.
She said she was "really surprised" to receive the letter telling her she was being awarded the British Empire Medal.
The poppy seller has raised £380,000 since 2012 alone.
Mrs West said the letter came on the day her son left to return to his home in the United States, his first visit in more than two years due to the pandemic.
"I was down in the dumps but then I had the letter from the Cabinet Office and it cheered me up," she said.
She shared the secret with her husband John.
Mrs West said: "I was really, really surprised at having the award as I've been selling poppies all these years and I'm happy to sell poppies - I'll continue until I can't do it anymore."
Initially, she sold poppies door-to-door, organising a team of 34 other sellers.
These days, she raises funds from a table inside her local Sainsbury's.
Mrs West, who is known locally as the Poppy Lady, said her fundraising would not be possible without the "supportive people of Rushden".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk