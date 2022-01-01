New Years Honours: MBE for swimmer Masie Summers-Newton
Receiving an MBE in the New Years Honours list "shows the country's pride in our achievements", a Paralympic double gold medallist has said.
Swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton, 19, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won the medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.
She is combining her swimming with training to be a primary school teacher at the University of Northampton.
Ms Summers-Newton said: "I had a lovely little letter from the Cabinet Office and I opened it and was amazed."
The swimmer won golds in the SM6 200m individual medley and the SB6 100m breaststroke at Tokyo, which was her first Paralympics.
Ms Summers-Newton said: "My family have always known I wanted to win a gold, so to come back with two was incredible and more than I expected - they are so proud.
"And it shows that all the hard work pays off, not just getting medals, but getting an MBE to show the country's pride in our achievements at the games."
