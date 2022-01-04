BBC News

South Northamptonshire council tax payments wrongly refunded

Residents in south Northamptonshire had their council tax payments returned to their bank accounts on 1 January

A council is investigating after people had council tax direct debit payments credited back into their accounts just hours after they were taken.

West Northamptonshire Council said the issue affected people in the south of the county on 1 January 2022.

Payments were taken from people's accounts and then returned, meaning they may currently have more money in their accounts than anticipated.

The money will still have to be collected at some stage.

The BBC understands it is currently unclear if the issue is the result of a bank, BACS (Bankers Automated Clearing Service) or council error.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday morning, the authority said: "We are investigating this issue with BACS and will provide a further update later."

