Northamptonshire: Second home-move councillor to stay in role
- Published
A second councillor at new local authority is set to move out of the area.
North Northamptonshire Council's Clive Hallam is planning to move to Norfolk, the same county chosen by Conservative colleague Annabel de Capell Brooke.
Opposition Labour leader Jean Addison said it was not "morally right" that he planned to remain a councillor.
Mr Hallam posted on Facebook that he was "committed" to the authority and would not stand down.
He has been contacted for further comment.
The North Northamptonshire authority only came into existence in May following the collapse of financially troubled Northamptonshire County Council.
Ms de Capell Brooke moved to Norfolk, 65 miles (105km) from her Oundle ward, at the end of last year.
She had only attended four meetings since April, despite claiming £10,000 in allowances.
This week the council confirmed she had formally submitted her resignation, triggering a by-election in Oundle.
Mr Hallam, whose roles include chairman of the area planning committee for Wellingborough, plans to move to a property near Wells-next-the-Sea, about 100 miles (161km) from his Earls Barton ward, by the end of January.
The BBC understands Mr Hallam has already told council leader Jason Smithers he intends to continue in his role.
Mr Smithers has been approached for comment.
On his Facebook page, Mr Hallam said he was "committed" to the authority, adding: "I won't be standing down and will maintain my 100% attendance record plus ward involvement."
Mr Hallam said he would "take a full and active part in things" and intended to stay in post until the next elections in 2025.
Ms Addison said if Mr Hallam was a member of her group she would be asking him to stand down.
"I don't think morally it's right," she said
"It does question their motivation. Why become councillors?
"You can attend meetings, but how can you visit residents or go on walkabouts? Sometimes you need to have more personal contact."
Conservative backbencher Scott Brown, Mr Hallam's ward colleague in Earls Barton, said: "Without exception, councillors ought to be living and breathing the area they represent."
He said attending meetings was only a small part of being a councillor, and that a large amount of casework was picked up while in the ward.
"I certainly do not accept you can be an effective member of the council from Norfolk or anywhere outside of the shire," he said, calling on Mr Hallam to resign immediately if he did move to Norfolk.
Earls Barton's third representative, Conservative Lora Lawman, declined to comment.
The council's chief executive Rob Bridge said, in accordance with Electoral Commission guidance, Mr Hallam "remains qualified as a councillor as he met the qualification criteria on nomination".
