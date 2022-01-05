Oundle: Pedestrian dies after being hit by pick-up truck
A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a pick-up truck in a Northamptonshire town.
Police said the man was standing next to a scaffolding lorry on Glapthorn Road in Oundle when he was struck by a black Ford Ranger at about 09:00 GMT.
The 33-year-old man died at the scene, Northamptonshire Police said.
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.
