Kettering: £4m street scene project begins

As well as improvements to the look of the streets, the project will see grants handed out to improve the appearance of buildings in the town centre

Work has started on a £4m street scene project aimed at unlocking a town's potential.

New trees, seating and pavements will be part of the Kettering High Street Heritage Action Zone works.

North Northamptonshire Council and Historic England will jointly oversee the project.

The authority's Conservative leader Jason Smithers said the work had been designed to "complement the town's heritage".

The money comes from the government's High Streets Heritage Action Zone programme, which is giving away £95m in total.

Images show how the streets would look with trees planted, pavement and road surfaces replaced, and new seating and bins added

Work started on Monday and will take in High Street, Meadow Road, Lower Street and Gold Street.

It is set to be completed by the summer, with trees planted, replacement pavement and road surfaces installed, and new seating and bins added.

The council's executive member for growth and regeneration, David Brackenbury, said: "The improvements will make such a difference to Kettering town centre and unlock more of the town's potential, which is even more important, after such a difficult couple of years for our high streets."

Mr Smithers said it would bring "significant improvements to the area".

The council said there was likely to be some disruption for pedestrians while the work took place.

