Northamptonshire garden waste charge to be introduced
Charges are to be brought for the collection of garden waste to "harmonise" the system, a council has said.
West Northamptonshire Council said an annual fee of £42 will be introduced for all residents from 4 April.
The council's cabinet approved the change, after a review of the proposed changes was announced in November.
Conservative councillor Phil Larratt said it was to ensure "the same, equal service for everyone".
Conservative-run West Northamptonshire Council covers an area which includes the former council districts of South Northamptonshire, Northampton and Daventry.
Residents in the former Daventry District and Northampton Borough areas have paid for garden waste collections since 2018 and 2020 respectively.
The change means people living in the former South Northants Council area will pay for the opt-in system in a few weeks' time.
Mr Larratt, portfolio holder for climate, transport, highways and waste, said: "With the government requiring us to harmonise the services we inherited from the old councils, it's important we address the great disparity in how our residents currently receive garden waste collections to ensure the same, equal service for everyone.
"The chargeable garden waste service is already well established for residents in the Daventry and Northampton areas, but we realise that introducing this in the south area is a change from their current service arrangements.
"We'll be doing everything we can to support, guide and inform residents in the run-up to the service launch in April."
