Kettering man denies possessing Anarchist Cookbook
A 22-year-old man has denied possessing the Anarchist Cookbook guide to making explosives.
Matthew Patterson, from Mill Road, Kettering, Northamptonshire, is charged with possessing a document useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism on or before 26 June 2020.
The defendant, who is on unconditional bail, has entered a not guilty plea at Leicester Crown Court.
Mr Patterson is due to appear for trial at the same court later this year.
The Anarchist Cookbook, originally published in 1971, contains instructions on how to produce explosive devices.
