Northampton: Man who attacked woman on way home jailed for life
- Published
A man who tried to strangle a woman he followed on her way home has been jailed for life, after a judge said he lied about not remembering the attack.
Sean Shortland, 25, was found guilty of attempting to murder the 22-year-old in Northampton in June 2020.
He will serve a minimum term of 18 years for the attack, which was only stopped when witnesses intervened.
Judge Rupert Mayo told him at Northampton Crown Court it was "a rare and disturbing case".
Shortland, formerly of Valley Road, Northampton, had previous convictions for battery, breaching restraining orders, assaulting an emergency worker and a revenge attack on a child, the court heard.
The jury was told his latest victim lost consciousness as she "struggled for her life" in a street off Wellingborough Road, and now suffers panic attacks, flashbacks and nightmares.
'I believed I would die'
During the trial, Shortland claimed to have been drunk at the time of the offence.
But Judge Mayo said: "You have consistently claimed that you have no recollection of the events but I am sure that's a lie.
"I have heard the victim impact statement - the significant distress that she describes there still endures."
The judge said he was imposing a life sentence because there was a significant risk of Shortland "committing further specified offences and a significant risk of you causing serious harm thereby".
He said the victim "would have died there and then" if nearby residents had not come to her aid.
In a victim impact statement, the woman addressed Shortland directly saying: "You carried out the most terrifying and unimaginable attack upon me.
"I was certain you were trying to kill me. I genuinely believed I would die at your hands."
"There is no excuse for what you have done. I am a shadow of my former self. But I am getting stronger."
Det Insp Simon Barnes, from Northamptonshire Police, thanked the victim for her bravery.
He said Shortland "undoubtedly continues to pose a grave danger to women and I truly believe that, by coming forward and supporting our investigation, she has saved other women from suffering at his hands".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk