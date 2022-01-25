Stoke Albany home severely damaged after candle causes fire
- Published
A home has been severely damaged after a fire was started by a candle setting fire to clothing on the back of a bedroom door.
Crews were called to Lower Road, Stoke Albany, Northamptonshire, at about 20:50 GMT on Monday.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said smoke caused damage to a number of rooms.
No-one was injured and "all people were out of the property and accounted for", it added.
Crews from Corby and Desborough attended and left at 22:07.
Candles are one of the biggest causes of accidental fires in the home, the service said.
Fire safety officers advised that candles should never be left unattended, they should always be extinguished you leave a room and they should be kept out of the reach of children and pets.
"Remember to close bedroom doors as this can prevent the spread of fire, and most importantly ensure you have a working smoke alarm on every floor of your property," the service added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk