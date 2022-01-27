Secret location of butterfly previously extinct in England revealed
- Published
The secret location of butterflies previously extinct in England for more than 40 years has been revealed.
The chequered skipper was always scarce but died out in 1976 due to changes to woodland management.
In 2018 Belgian adults were released in a part of the 200 sq miles (518 sq km) of Rockingham Forest, Northamptonshire, now identified as Fineshade Woods.
Dr Dan Hoare, of Butterfly Conservation, said he was "delighted to be able to reveal their location".
The director of conservation for the charity said the site of the butterflies was "secret for the first few years following their introduction to allow them time to get established".
After the initial release of adults, more were freed in Fineshade Woods in 2019 and again last year.
Conservation experts said the butterflies had been successfully breeding in the woods, which are managed by Forestry England.
Belgian chequered skippers were picked as their habitat is similar to that of Rockingham Forest.
Dr Hoare said there now needed to be "woodland management" to allow the butterflies to thrive.
The four-year project to reintroduce the species was part of the Back from the Brink collaboration with Natural England, he said.
Project manager Susannah O'Riordan said: "Rockingham Forest was a previous stronghold for the chequered skipper, and many years ago we would have seen hundreds of these butterflies flying in the rides here.
"We are hoping to be able to get chequered skipper populations established in additional sites across the woodlands here in Rockingham, which will help ensure the long-term sustainability of this species in England."
A decline in coppicing and maintaining long narrow tracks or rides, as well as a rise in conifer plantations, which did not suit the butterfly, led to its extinction in England.
The best time to see the chequered skipper is June, when the adult butterflies can be seen flying, conservation experts said.
