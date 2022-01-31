BBC News

Northamptonshire anti-knife crime group take message to college

Published
Related Topics
Image source, Off the Streets NN
Image caption,
Rav Jones said it was important to take Off the Streets' anti-knife crime message directly to teenagers in schools and colleges

An anti-knife crime group formed after a teenager was stabbed to death has teamed up with a college to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a weapon.

Dylan Holliday, 16, died in August 2021 in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

Off the Streets North Northants took the message to Northampton College, where member Rav Jones was a student.

College tutor Mark Bradshaw said it was a great opportunity to "raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime".

Off the Streets has been campaigning against knife crime through its Together We Stand project which it said aimed to encourage people to work together through respect and kindness.

Image source, Off the Streets NN
Image caption,
Mark Bradshaw said staff and students at Northampton College were proud to endorse the Together We Stand message

The issue of knife crime in Northamptonshire has been highlighted by Dylan's death and the murder of 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook in Corby.

Home Office figures show that in the year to June 2021 a total of 724 serious knife crimes were recorded in the county.

These included two murders, 369 assaults involving a knife which resulted in an injury, 224 robbery offences involving a knife and 24 knife-related rapes or sexual offences.

The death of Dylan fell outside that period.

Image source, Off The Streets
Image caption,
Seven knife amnesty bins will be installed around Wellingborough, Corby, Irthlingborough and Rushden in February

Off The Streets North Northants is also due to install seven permanent knife amnesty bins at locations around the county in February.

Last year the group paid for the installation of bleed control kits, used by ambulance crews to help keep people who are losing blood alive until they receive more acute care.

Mr Jones said it was important to bring the group's message to further education colleges and schools.

Off the Streets previously visited Ruskin Academy primary school in Wellingborough, where Dylan had been a former pupil.

"It is about going directly to teenagers," Mr Jones said. "Hopefully it lets them know the dangers and reduces knife crime."

Image source, Northamptonshire Police
Image caption,
Dylan Holliday was stabbed to death in Wellingborough last year

Mr Bradshaw, who taught Mr Jones at the college, said: "Having seen a former student of mine involved with the charity I thought it was a great opportunity to get involved and help raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime."

He said staff and students at the college were "proud to add our voice" to the campaign.

Two teenagers accused of the murder of Dylan Holliday have pleaded not guilty. A trial is due to take place later this year.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics