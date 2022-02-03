Northamptonshire: Hunt for caravan thieves who rammed police cars
A "dangerous" group of thieves has resorted to ramming police vehicles and speeding to escape arrest, a police force said.
Northamptonshire officers are warning people to be "extra vigilant" following a spate of thefts of caravans and trailers in rural parts of the county.
They believe the gang is also operating in the Thames Valley and Warwickshire.
Police said a number of caravans and trailers have been stolen across the three regions since December 2021.
The offences usually happen between 17:00 and 04:00, with those responsible arriving in multiple vehicles.
Neighbourhood policing officer Mr Wakeman said anyone who sees any people acting suspiciously in rural areas should call the police.
"We would rather attend a well-meaning concern that turns out to be nothing than not hear about it at all," he added.
"Our experience with this group is that they are dangerous individuals - they have rammed police vehicles, failed to stop and driven at excessive speeds in order to get away from us."
