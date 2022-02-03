Northampton magnet fisherman makes explosive discovery
A controlled explosion had to be carried out after a man who had been magnet fishing pulled up a number of old railway explosives.
Northamptonshire Police were called to Towcester Road in Northampton at 09:50 GMT.
Officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended and at 14:40 a controlled explosion was carried out on Far Cotton recreation ground.
Police said there is no wider risk to members of the public.
Magnet fishing - where people hunt for metal submerged in rivers and canals - is increasing in popularity, and involves dangling a magnet attached to a rope into water to locate metallic finds.
