BBC News

Daventry Arc Cinema: Opening date confirmed for delayed building

Published
Image source, West Northamptonshire Council
Image caption,
The Arc Cinema was originally scheduled to open in Spring 2021

The curtain is finally set to raise on a new cinema whose opening was delayed by construction problems.

Work on The Arc Cinema in Daventry, Northamptonshire, had been due to finish in Spring last year.

A second planned opening date in November was also put back following delays to the remedial work.

The four-screen cinema, part of the £12.5m Mulberry Place development being built on the former site of Daventry Library, will now open on 4 March.

Image source, West Northamptonshire Council
Image caption,
Defects relating to a ceiling support system had to be remedied before the cinema could be fitted out

The delay followed problems with a ceiling support system.

Operator Arc Cinema said 15 people would now be recruited to staff the cinema.

In December, West Northamptonshire Council said contractor Willmott Dixon would have to pay "substantial damages" due to the delays.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics