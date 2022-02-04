Daventry Arc Cinema: Opening date confirmed for delayed building
The curtain is finally set to raise on a new cinema whose opening was delayed by construction problems.
Work on The Arc Cinema in Daventry, Northamptonshire, had been due to finish in Spring last year.
A second planned opening date in November was also put back following delays to the remedial work.
The four-screen cinema, part of the £12.5m Mulberry Place development being built on the former site of Daventry Library, will now open on 4 March.
The delay followed problems with a ceiling support system.
Operator Arc Cinema said 15 people would now be recruited to staff the cinema.
In December, West Northamptonshire Council said contractor Willmott Dixon would have to pay "substantial damages" due to the delays.
