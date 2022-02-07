Former HMP Onley governor sent WhatsApp messages to inmate
- Published
A former prison governor is facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to an inmate.
Victoria Laithwaite, who was a governor at category C prison HMP Onley, Northamptonshire, has admitted the offence.
She is due to be sentenced alongside co-defendant James Chalmers, of Coventry, in March.
Northampton Crown Court heard the messages suggested a "wider relationship" between the pair.
Laithwaite, 47, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was working as head of safer custody and equalities when she was arrested in May 2021 after a mobile phone was found in a prisoner's cell.
Her role involved having responsibility for ensuring the support of the most vulnerable inmates.
'Snapshot'
The device contained WhatsApp messages between her and an inmate.
Judge Adrienne Lucking QC, at Northampton Crown Court, said although the messages only gave a "snapshot", they suggested a "wider relationship" between the pair.
The judge released Laithwaite, who admitted the offence in January, on conditional bail.
She adjourned sentencing to 21 March at the same court.
Chalmers, 29, from Coventry, is due in court on the same date, charged with possessing a mobile phone inside a prison.
