BBC News

Northampton: Town hoping for double Queen's Jubilee celebration

Published
Related Topics
Image source, West Northamptonshire Council
Image caption,
Residents In Northampton sent in pictures of their favourite places in the town ahead of its city status bid, including this one of the Racecourse

A town is hoping its "many historic Royal connections" will bring about a double celebration as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Northampton submitted a bid for city status last year, with a decision on the winners to be announced during the Jubilee celebrations in June.

Events marking the Queen's 70 years on the throne will happen across the UK.

West Northamptonshire Council's leader Jonathan Nunn said the authority is planning a "summer of festivities".

The Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee on 6 February.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Celebrations are set to take place up and down the UK this summer to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Mr Nunn said communities across West Northamptonshire are being encouraged to get involved in events as part of the celebrations between 2 and 5 June.

The Conservative council leader said he hoped a successful city status bid for Northampton would add to an "exciting weekend of activities".

Councillors on the authority voted to proceed with a bid in December, with Mr Nunn saying success would increase "civic pride" and bring investment into the town.

Image source, West Northamptonshire Council
Image caption,
Northampton's city status bid draws on its history, which has a host of royal connections

Speaking this week, he said: "Her Majesty, the Queen, has visited our county on many occasions, and with so many historic Royal connections locally, we know residents are keen to ensure we really celebrate the jubilee.

"We're hoping there'll be cause for double celebrations if we're also successful in our bid for city status, which continues to receive fantastic support from our residents."

Celebrations in west Northamptonshire will start on Bank Holiday Thursday, 2 June, with official beacon-lighting ceremonies.

A jubilee pageant will then take place in Northampton on Saturday, 4 June, with a Big Lunch at the town's Delapre Abbey the following day.

The council said community and voluntary groups can also apply for grants to fund Jubilee projects.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics