Oundle: Polls open in North Northamptonshire Council by-election
- Published
Voting has begun in the by-election for North Northamptonshire Council's Oundle ward.
The election in the authority - which was formed last year - was called after one of its councillors, Annabel de Capell Brooke, left the ward and moved to Norfolk.
Polls will be open until 22:00 GMT.
Counting will begin on Friday morning with the result expected later in the day. Four candidates are on the ballot paper.
The full list of candidates:
- Charlie Best - Liberal Democrat Party
- Ollie Curtis - Conservative Party
- Harry James - Labour Party
- Kate Jones - Green Party
