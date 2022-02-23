Northampton girl who suffered brain injury at birth gets £19m
A girl with cerebral palsy and her family have been given nearly £19m in compensation for injuries sustained at birth due to maternity care failings.
Megan, 11, from Northampton, was born at a hospital run by Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in 2010.
The money provided will be used to fund care and equipment for the rest of Megan's life.
The trust has apologised and acknowledged the "distressing and significant" injuries.
Megan's mum, Sarah, was sent home from hospital the day before she gave birth despite being 13 days overdue and having expressed concerns about her baby moving less.
She had also started having contractions when midwives sent her home.
'Trauma'
Enable Law, which represented the family, said if Sarah's concerns had not been ignored then a catastrophic brain injury at birth could have been avoided.
Sarah, who gave up her job to care for Megan full time and who asked for her surname to be withheld, said: "Megan was let down by the maternity care system.
"I voiced my concerns during my final days of pregnancy and was not listened to."
She said faults included inadequate monitoring and delays for a doctor to review her.
"This was compounded by the refusal after Megan's birth to admit the mistakes that had been made, and there was a lack of support from the trust afterwards," she said.
"I now want other expectant mothers to trust their own instincts and to feel empowered to voice any concerns they may have about their pregnancy, in the hope that no other child has to go through the same trauma as Megan," she said.
The settlement will allow Megan to have 24-hour specialist care and support as well as a special tricycle and software to help her communicate.
Kym Provan, a partner at Enable Law, said: "This is a very substantial win for the family. Cerebral palsy affects every child differently and in Megan's case her injuries were even more complex because she also sustained damage to her hearing and hip at around the time of her birth.
"However, we worked with Megan's family to secure an outcome that will benefit Megan for the rest of her life and hopefully make that life a little bit more comfortable."
Prof Meghana Pandit, chief medical officer at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said the trust apologised for the standard of care given to Sarah and Megan which "regrettably was not in accordance with the high standards that the Trust and our staff aim to deliver".
"We recognise that the injuries have been very distressing and significant for this patient and her family, and that their pursuit of this claim would have been an extremely difficult time for them," Prof Pandit said.
"While the settlement of this case can never truly compensate for what has happened, I very much hope that the settlement that has been reached will support this patient's present, and future care and support needs."
