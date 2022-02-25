Northamptonshire's new unitary councils agree 2.99% council tax rise
- Published
A county's two new unitary authorities have each approved a council tax rise of 2.99%.
North and West Northamptonshire Councils came into existence last year following the collapse of the area's financially-stricken county council.
Finance member for the north, LLoyd Bunday, said its budget would build a "bigger, better and stronger" council.
His counterpart in the west, Malcolm Longley, said his authority was in "a strong position".
Both authorities are Conservative-run after the first elections for the new unitaries were held in May last year.
They each approved their annual budgets at separate meetings on Thursday.
North Northamptonshire Council approved a revenue budget of £295m for 2022-23, while in the west that figure is £342m.
Adult social care and children's services cost the majority of that money, but in the north the council has also supplied £1m over three years to its pledge to move towards being carbon neutral by 2030.
West Northamptonshire Council's budget included £19.3 million of efficiencies through planned improvements in productivity, and plans to invest in services such as highways, refuse and the promotion of bus routes.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk