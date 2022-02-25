Boy accused of murder of Wellingborough teen Dylan Holliday
- Published
A boy who fatally stabbed a 16-year-old in an underpass was "no angel", a court has heard.
The teenager, who can't be named, denies murder and the attempted murder of another boy in Wellingborough in August last year.
Prosecutors say Dylan Holliday was stabbed 13 times with a Rambo-style knife after being attacked by two boys.
Both defendants deny murder, attempted murder, and possession of a knife.
Defence barrister Benjamin Aina said his client carried a knife for protection due to previous "experiences of violence".
"Between the ages of 11 and 13, the defendant had been attacked and injured with a knife," Mr Aina told the jury at Northampton Crown Court.
"He had been shot at with a firearm and had witnessed his home being set alight by fire," he said.
The court heard the defendant was sent to Jamaica for two years where he was attacked with a machete.
When he returned to England he was involved in thefts and hid a knife in his trousers.
Mr Aina said: "Although [the defendant] was not an angel, he has never been convicted of taking out his knife and using it to injure any boy."
The jury was told that on 5 August last year, the defendant and another boy approached Dylan Holliday and two other males in an underpass on the Queensway estate.
"He considered he might buy cannabis from these boys. However, Dylan reached into his waistband and swung his arm towards the defendant several times," the court heard.
Mr Aina said it was not in dispute that his client had fatally stabbed the victim, but he said "the issue in this case is why".
He "thought Dylan had a knife and reacted by pulling out his knife and pushing it towards Dylan several times in self-defence".
He also "believed his friend was under attack and so stabbed (Dylan's friend) once in self-defence", the barrister said.
Representing the other defendant, Kate Bex said the 17-year-old didn't stab anyone and wasn't carrying a knife.
Opening the trial yesterday, prosecutor Peter Joyce said both defendants approached Dylan Holliday while riding borrowed bikes and wearing balaclavas.
He said the pair demanded the victims "give them their property, clearly under threat of violence".
The first defendant "pulled a knife from the side of his trousers, then stabbed Dylan".
"He then joined the second defendant in his attack on the other boy, stabbing him once in the chest," the court heard.
Mr Joyce said Dylan called 999 afterwards and told the operator: "I'm dying."
The jury was told he described the knife that was used and the number of attackers before losing consciousness.
He was pronounced dead later that night at Northampton General Hospital from a stab wound to the heart.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk