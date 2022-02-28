A45 in Northamptonshire is closed after serious collision
The A45 in Northamptonshire is closed following a "serious collision".
National Highways said the crash was on the westbound carriageway between the A509 at Wellingborough and the A5076 at Great Billing just before 23:00 GMT on Sunday.
The Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit (NSCIU) was still at the scene just after 08:00 GMT.
"Recovery is in progress but due to complexities it may take some time," a tweet said.
National Highways said the roads onto the A45 westbound from the B573 at Great Doddington and from Grendon Road near Grendon were also closed.
"Due to the severity of the incident a full collision investigation will be required and therefore the road will be closed for a protracted period of time," it said.
Diversion routes are listed on its website.