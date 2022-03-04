Northampton supermarket evacuated as suspicious item found
Several businesses on an industrial estate in Northampton have been closed after a suspicious item was found.
Northamptonshire Police said the item was discovered at premises in Mansard Close on the Westgate Industrial Estate at about 09:10 GMT.
That road and part of Duston Road as well as businesses on Weedon Road, including the Aldi supermarket, were condoned off.
An Army explosive ordnance disposal team has been called to the scene.
Police said further assessments were ongoing.
