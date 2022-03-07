Peter Bone MP: Man sentenced for abusive Covid messages
A man who left offensive voicemails about Covid-19 restrictions on a Conservative MP's phone has been given a suspended sentence.
Shaun Harris, 51, of Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough, in Northamptonshire, left the messages for the local MP Peter Bone.
Last week, he admitted three malicious communications offences at Northampton Magistrates' Court.
Harris was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.
He was also given a six-month mental health requirement.
Deputy chief magistrate Tanweer Ikram also made him the subject of a restraining order, instructing him not to contact Mr Bone for two years, or attend the MP's constituency office.
The court heard he was "concerned" about the government's Plan B Covid restrictions as he was out of work.
Harris left the voicemails in the early hours of 13 December, which were diverted to someone else's mobile phone.
Prosecutor Sukhy Basi read one of the messages to the court, which said: "If you put any restrictions on us again, we'll come down there and sort you out.
"You stop doing what you are doing, otherwise we are going to war with you."
The magistrates also heard a number of threats and expletives directed at Mr Bone were contained in the voicemails.
Harris had been out of work for a year when the government introduced its Plan B restrictions in response to the Omicron variant, the court was told.
The court heard he had 13 previous convictions for 20 offences, including sending abusive messages to two women in 2018.