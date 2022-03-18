Northampton memorial event held to honour Covid care staff
A remembrance service has taken place to thank those in the care industry who worked through the Covid-19 pandemic.
The event on Thursday at Abington Park, Northampton, was also intended to reflect on those who have died during the past two years.
It was organised by Tracey Davidson, who worked throughout the pandemic in a care home after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.
She said she was "so proud" of everyone who had "pulled together".
West and North Northamptonshire Councils joined forces to lead the service of remembrance and reflection and to thank "those social care workers who provided crucial care and support during these tough times, and to remember those workers who sadly lost their lives to coronavirus", a joint statement from the two authorities said.
The event was attended by 60 people including children, care workers and care home residents.
A number of tulip bulbs were planted and In My Life by The Beatles was sung.
Ms Davidson, who works at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "I've heard so many stories of staff who gave up their children's birthdays because they went into care homes as they wanted to keep their care home's residents safe, they were their families.
"It was really tough but people have really pulled together, I am so proud of our providers."
Due to her cancer treatment, her manager told her she was classed as "vulnerable", but she said it did not stop her working.
"I was always going to be working," she said. "We needed to be at work, we needed to be supportive, it was business as usual.
"There was no way I was going to be staying at home, much to managers worries and my husbands, but that's what I carried on doing."
Stuart Lackenby, deputy chief executive and executive director for adults, communities and wellbeing at West Northamptonshire Council, said: "Everyone living through the pandemic over the past two years will know only too well how care staff, together with key workers, have been vital to providing the ongoing care and support of the most vulnerable people in our communities.
"Their extraordinary hard work, dedication and care will never be forgotten."
