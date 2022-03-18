Northampton Film Festival to feature Alan Moore homage to town
A film described as a "love letter" to the hometown of comic book writer Alan Moore will be screened as part of the Northampton Film Festival 2022.
The Show was filmed in the area and tells the story of a man hired to track down a stolen artefact.
It will form part of the Screen Northants festival that runs 16-22 May.
Producer Becky Adams said this year's Know Your Place theme was about "knowing there's plenty to celebrate in Northampton".
The festival, which took place online last year due to Covid-19, will also feature a film and television expo in collaboration with the University of Northampton, and a host of locally-produced short films.
It will also include a short film contest, due to be judged by Callie Cooke, the Northampton-raised actress and star of Netflix's The Stranger; producer Jim Mooney; and BBC Radio Northampton presenter Kerrie Cosh.
The Show, which is Moore's first film, will be screened at Northampton Filmhouse.
Speaking last year prior to the its release, the Watchmen, From Hell and V For Vendetta author said: "It is certainly a love letter [to Northampton].
"We've got all this fantastic history and I think we've captured the feel of the town."
Ms Adams said: "The theme in 2019 was Coming of Age followed by Kind of a Big Deal for our virtual 2020-2021 festival.
"In 2022 we think you should Know Your Place," she said.
"That means knowing there's a place for you in the film industry if you want it and knowing there's plenty to celebrate in Northampton."
Alan Moore
- Moore was born in Northampton on 18 November 1953
- He began his career in comics in the late 1970s with 2000AD
- Moore rose to prominence with tales of flawed superheroes which helped redefine the genre
- V for Vendetta was first published in 1982 and was followed by Watchmen, and Batman: The Killing Joke
- He went on to write the From Hell series about Jack the Ripper and the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in the 1990s and 2000s
