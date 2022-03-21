Woman accused of murder after body find appears in court

Forensic teams attended a house in Moore Street, Northampton at the weekend

A woman has appeared in court accused of murdering a man whose body was found buried in a back garden.

Nicholas Billingham, 42, was found at a house in Moore Street, in the Kingsley area of Northampton, on Saturday.

Fiona Beal, 48, who was arrested at a hotel in Cumbria on Wednesday, did not enter a plea at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

She is accused of killing him between 30 October and 10 November last year.

Wearing a grey tracksuit, Ms Beal spoke quietly only to give her date of birth and her address of Moore Street, Northampton.

Nicholas Billingham's remains have been taken to Leicester for examination

Mr Billingham's remains have been taken to Leicester for a forensic examination by a Home Office pathologist.

They were discovered following a three-day search involving forensic officers, a specialist search team and a cadaver dog, used to locate bodies.

Magistrates committed the case to Northampton Crown Court for a hearing on Tuesday.

Defending, Neil Clarke made no application for bail.

Ms Beal nodded when asked if she had understood the proceedings.

