Northamptonshire man dies in base-jumping incident at French gorge
- Published
A base-jumper has died after suffering injuries at a gorge in France.
The 34-year-old man, from Newnham, near Daventry in Northamptonshire, was at Gorges de la Bourne in Isere, south-east France when he was critically injured on Tuesday evening.
He was airlifted to hospital but died on Wednesday.
French authorities are investigating. The Foreign Office said its staff were ready to offer consular assistance, if required.
Base-jumping involves jumping from a fixed point - such as a building, bridge or clifftop - and using a parachute to descend to the ground.
