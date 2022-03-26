Man found buried in garden died from stab wound to neck
- Published
A man whose body was discovered buried in a back garden died as a result of a stab wound to the neck, a post-mortem examination has found.
Nicholas Billingham, 42, was found at a house in Moore Street, in the Kingsley area of Northampton, last week.
Fiona Beal, 48, who was arrested at a hotel in Cumbria on 16 March, is accused of killing him between 30 October and 10 November last year.
She will appear at Northampton Crown Court for a hearing on 19 April.
Ms Beal, a teacher at Eastfield Academy primary school in Northampton, has been remanded in custody.
Mr Billingham's remains were taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary, where a Home Office pathologist conducted the post-mortem examination, Northamptonshire Police said.
His body was discovered following a three-day search involving forensic officers, specialist search teams and a cadaver dog.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk