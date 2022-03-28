Quinton: Homes evacuated as ordnance found in garden
Homes have been evacuated after "a number of post-World War Two ordnance" were found in a garden, the fire service in Northamptonshire said.
About 20 properties in the village of Quinton within 100m of the site are affected.
The county's fire and rescue service said police and ambulance crews were on the scene but there were "no injuries involving members of the public".
Wootton Road has been closed while the incident is dealt with.
The fire service advised nearby residents in Grange Park and Wootton to keep doors and windows closed "as smoke may come over from the incident".
A reception area has been set up in the village hall for anyone who has been evacuated.
"We would urge members of the public to avoid the area, and we anticipate this incident will be ongoing for at least another couple of hours," the service said on Twitter.
