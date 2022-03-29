Quinton: Crews remain at scene after WW2 ordnance found
Emergency services remain at a property where World War Two ordnances were discovered in a garden.
The fire service, police and explosive ordnance disposal teams were sent to School Lane, Quinton, Northants, at 14:43 BST on Monday.
Northamptonshire Police said work was "ongoing to remove a number of home incendiary grenades".
Work to remove the devices was expected to continue into Wednesday, the force said.
Representatives from the emergency services involved were due to hold a meeting for residents in the village hall on Tuesday evening "to provide an update and answer any concerns or questions", police said.
About 20 homes were evacuated on Monday with teams working to "safely dispose of the devices" until 22:30, police said.
The teams returned at 08:30 and a 100m (328ft) cordon was reintroduced.
Most people were able to return to their homes overnight after work stopped, but two properties "were offered alternative accommodation for the evening", police said.
Wootton Road remained closed with traffic being diverted along Courteenhall Road and Forest Road.
Neighbouring residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed.
