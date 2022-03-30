Family tribute to Northampton man, 42, found buried in garden
- Published
The family of a man found buried in the back garden of his home said "our heart aches", in a tribute to him.
The body of Nicholas Billingham, 42, was found at a house in Moore Street, in the Kingsley area of Northampton, on 19 March.
A post-mortem examination found he had died from a stab wound to the neck.
Fiona Beal, 48, was charged with his murder between 30 October and 10 November last year after appearing at court on 22 March.
In a statement issued through Northamptonshire Police the family said: "Nick has been taken from us far too early and will always be in our hearts.
"Our heart aches for Nick. He was a gorgeous little boy, and we have so many cherished memories of him growing up and were so proud of the man he became.
"He just got on with life, which has now been tragically cut short."
Ms Beal, 48, a teacher at Eastfield Academy primary school in Northampton, who has been remanded in custody, is next due to appear before the courts on 19 April.
