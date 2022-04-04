Brawl after Brackley v Gateshead football match prompts appeal
A mass brawl that took place following a National League North football match has led to a police appeal.
About 35-40 people were involved in a fight that happened after full time between Brackley Town and Gateshead at St James Park on Saturday, police said.
Officers said the "violent disorder" occurred at Churchill Way, Brackley, Northamptonshire, between 17:00 and 18:00 BST.
Witnesses or anyone with information have been asked to contact police.
Brackley had won the tie 1-0.
