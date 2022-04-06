Body buried in Northampton garden identified by dental records
The body of a man that was found buried in a back garden was identified by dental records, an inquest heard.
Nicholas Billingham, 42, was found at a house in Moore Street, Kingsley, Northampton, on 19 March.
A provisional cause of death was given as a stab wound to the neck.
Primary school teacher Fiona Beal, of Moore Street, Kingsley, Northampton, has been charged with murdering Mr Billingham between 30 October and 10 November.
The 48-year-old is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on 19 April.
Assistant coroner for Northampton Hassan Shah told the inquest: "I have a report from Richard Leigh Evans, a forensic odontologist, confirming a positive identification on the basis of dental records.
"In relation to the provisional cause of death, I have a statement from Dr [Frances] Hollingbury, a registered forensic pathologist, of stab wound to the neck, pending further tests."
The inquest in Northampton was adjourned until 21 September.
