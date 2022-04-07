Animal charity appeals for foster carers as it prepares to leave base
An animal charity branch is urgently seeking people to foster its animals as it prepares to leave its current home.
The Northamptonshire RSPCA has to leave its base in Brixworth in July because the lease is up - and does not yet have an alternative.
Most of the animals are dogs and cats but it also has rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, hamsters and gerbils.
Julie Clift, from the RSPCA, said: "In the short term we don't have any other option."
The charity said the dogs in its seven kennels would be leaving the centre on 1 May - and the cats in its 11 pens would have to leave by 1 July.
All animals taken into the RSPCA's care in Northamptonshire will have to be fostered, it said.
Ms Clift, the fostering coordinator, said the appeal came "just before the busy summer season".
"We desperately need foster carers to come forward," she said.
Could you help to foster an animal? RSPCA Northamptonshire has until July to relocate their services and needs to foster the animals in their care until they find a new base.
Can you help? #RSPCA pic.twitter.com/VGOd7vqHUR
Staff will work with foster carers, undertake the charity's other work and also continue to use its community hub in Rushden.
Ms Clift said the RSPCA was looking for new premises but "there are not a lot around at the moment".
Kate Whitehead from the RSPCA in Northamptonshire said fostering an animal can be for as short as two weeks until a permanent home is found, or can be for a few months with poorly animals.
"They need our help, that's what we are here for, we just need people's help until we can find premises to call our own," she said.
