Northampton: Parents of premature baby raise £6k for neonatal ward
- Published
The parents of a premature baby have raised more than £6,600 for the hospital ward that saved his life - by running laps of their village.
Steph and Steve White completed 48km (29.8 miles) in 21 hours in aid of Northampton Hospital's Gosset Ward on Friday.
Their son William was born at the neonatal unit there six-and-a-half-weeks early in August last year.
Mrs White said it was "fantastic" to raise so much money for the ward.
The couple had initially hoped to raise £5,000 but surpassed their target to raise £6,628.
"We would never have dreamed of raising that much money," said Mrs White.
"It's going to make a huge difference to Gosset Ward and I'm so grateful to everyone who helped us get there."
Mrs White said they started the challenge at 01:22 BST, the time William was born.
They then ran the distance in laps around Moulton in Northamptonshire, where they live.
Mrs White, 35, said they started off on their own, but were later joined by friends and family for laps throughout the day.
"It was emotional and really tough but we had so much support," she said.
Mr White had previously said staff at the neonatal unit were "superheroes in nurses outfits".
Meanwhile, they said baby William had a "great day" during the fundraiser, and he was doing "really well thanks to the support" they had received.
