Protesters demand council action on Northampton HMOs
- Published
Protesters gathered outside a council meeting on Thursday to demand action on houses in multiple occupation.
Campaigners in Northampton claim the homes are unsafe, lead to an increase in anti-social behaviour, and are breaking up communities.
Danielle Stone, an opposition Labour councillor on West Northamptonshire Council, said residents were "really angry" about the issue.
The authority said it would start working on a new policy next month.
Houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) are properties where at least three people live and they form more than one household - for example rented houses for students.
Campaigners said West Northamptonshire Council promised a review of HMOs last year but it had not yet started.
Ms Stone, who joined protesters at Northampton's Guildhall before the full council meeting, said: "We think the council isn't treating the issue with the urgency and seriousness it deserves."
Fellow Labour councillor Zoe Smith said HMOs were a "huge problem" in the area she represents, Abington and Phippsville in Northampton.
"It's had a huge impact on the family cohesion, the sense of community and issues such as fly-tipping and overcrowded parking," she said.
Deputy leader of the Conservative-led authority, Adam Brown, said the first meeting of a group set up to look at HMOs "will be within the next four weeks".
"We're going to be listing to the neighbours, we're going to be talking to the landlords, we're going to be talking to the student community to make sure we can put together a policy that finds the right balance for everyone," he said.