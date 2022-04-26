Northampton man charged with murder after fight in town
A man has been charged with murder after a town centre fight involving a group of men.
Jack Birney, 32, from Northampton, was knocked unconscious after an "altercation" on Cowper Street, at 12:00 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries on Monday afternoon, Northamptonshire Police confirmed.
Marc Peter Dowling, 25, of Wellington Street, Northampton, has been charged with murder.
He is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court.
Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury, of Northamptonshire Police, said: "This is a terribly sad incident in which a young man with his whole life ahead of him has died.
"We have specialist officers supporting Jack's family during this exceptionally difficult time and our thoughts remain with them."
He said the force had spoken to a number of witnesses and was appealing to anyone who saw the incident and who it had "not yet spoken to, to please contact us".
Two other men, aged 26 and 34, who were arrested, have been released on police bail pending further inquiries, the force added.
