Northamptonshire and Romania slavery gang broken up, police say
- Published
Some 27 people have been taken to safety and seven suspects arrested in an investigation into international slavery in the UK and Romania.
Police said 12 properties in Corby, Northamptonshire, and 13 in Romania were raided.
Officers believed an "organised and sophisticated crime gang" had been active since 2018.
Dt Ch Insp Nick Cobley said victims were subjected to a "horrendous ordeal" and were "severely exploited".
Northamptonshire Police said it was a joint operation with Romanian police, with support from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), Europol and Eurojust.
Police raids at the properties in Corby and Romania began at 04:00 BST on Wednesday.
Northamptonshire Police said the gang had "lured vulnerable people in unstable financial situations in Romania by offering them jobs in the UK".
'All a lie'
When they arrived, their identification documents and phones were taken from them and they were forced to work 16 hours a day, seven days a week, the force alleged.
The victims worked in places such factories and car valet sites, for little or no wages, police added.
Mr Cobley, from Northamptonshire Police's Serious and Organised Crime Team, said: "The victims in this case have been subjected to an absolutely horrendous ordeal - they were taken away from their home country with the promise of a better life but it was all a lie.
"They were severely exploited - their finances were taken away from them, they weren't given access to enough food and basic health care, they had no support network to lean on, and were subjected to repeated threats of violence."
Of the seven arrests made, four were in Romania and three in the UK.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk