Northampton bin workers strike called off after new pay offer
- Published
Strike action by bin collection staff has been called off after a row over a pay rise was resolved.
The GMB union said 94,000 Northampton homes could have been affected if the strike had gone ahead.
It said its members had voted to accept a deal which would see loaders paid £10 an hour and drivers £12, and would also increase with inflation next year.
Contractor Veolia, which carries out collections on behalf of the council, has been contacted for comment.
Dave Warwick, GMB organiser, said union members "have stood together and won a significant pay deal".
Strikes were due to start on 27 April but were delayed after Veolia made its new pay offer.
Mr Warwick said: "This extra money in their pay packets will help them make ends meet during this crushing cost of living crisis.
"The workers should be very proud of themselves - and Veolia must be congratulated for listening to them."
West Northamptonshire Council took over responsibility for bin collections in the town from Northampton Borough Council as part of the reorganisation of the county's local government last year.