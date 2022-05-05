Kettering anti-social behaviour order extension considered
A council is considering whether to extend an order to tackle anti-social behaviour for a further three years.
North Northamptonshire Council is seeking views on its public space protection order (PSPO), which has allowed it to impose restrictions in Kettering town centre.
A PSPO was originally granted in 2016.
The order forbids a range of activities including drinking alcohol on a street, using a car in an anti-social manner, begging and the use of skateboards.
The power was issued under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.
Councillor Andy Mercer said: "Unfortunately due to its mix of retail, leisure and night-time economy, Kettering town centre sees volumes of anti-social behaviour, which is why the PSPO was originally introduced.
"It is important that we work with and listen to the community, acting accordingly. This is why we have launched this public consultation."
Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: "In particular, we would like to hear the views of those living and working within the PSPO area, so I really would encourage residents and businesses to have their say."