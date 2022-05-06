Northamptonshire: Earthquake reported to British Geological Survey
- Published
An earthquake has been confirmed in Northamptonshire.
The British Geological Survey (BGS) said it had a report from a person in Little Oakley, near Corby, who described a "moderate shaking and a moderate rumbling sound".
The earthquake started at 10:30 BST and had a magnitude measured at 2.3, the organisation said.
People living in Oundle, Corby and Weldon said they heard what sounded like an explosion.
DATE: 6 May 2022— British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) May 6, 2022
ORIGIN TIME: 10:31 32.0s UTC
LAT/LON: 52.478° North / 0.590° West
GRID REF: 495.8 kmE / 287.7 kmN
DEPTH: 6 km
MAGNITUDE: 2.3 ML
INTENSITY: 3 EMS
LOCALITY: Corby, Northamptonshire pic.twitter.com/9ZFGWmMryC
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk