Northamptonshire: Earthquake reported to British Geological Survey

An earthquake with a 2.3 magnitude was felt across Corby, Northamptonshire

An earthquake has been confirmed in Northamptonshire.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) said it had a report from a person in Little Oakley, near Corby, who described a "moderate shaking and a moderate rumbling sound".

The earthquake started at 10:30 BST and had a magnitude measured at 2.3, the organisation said.

People living in Oundle, Corby and Weldon said they heard what sounded like an explosion.

