Towcester Racecourse: New manager vows to waken 'sleeping giant'
- Published
The new general manager of Towcester Racecourse said he hoped to bring the "sleeping giant" back to life.
Mick Conneely was previously the director of Coventry Stadium, a football coach for the club's charity and has run restaurants and cafes.
He said he wanted to make the racecourse "the go-to venue for events, conferences and live entertainment plus private parties and weddings".
"It's our county's best-kept secret," he said.
"And it's time we showcase this to the wider public."
Towcester Racecourse was placed into administration in 2018, but reopened a year later after businessman Kevin Boothby signed a 10-year lease to return greyhound racing to the venue.
The racecourse also has a place in horse racing folklore, after jockey AP McCoy recorded his 4,000th career win there in 2013.
Mr Conneely said the venue had "phenomenal potential".
"It's been a sleeping giant for many years, and now we want our customers to have a great night at the greyhound racing or take advantage of the hospitality facilities we can offer," he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk