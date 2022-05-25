Northamptonshire prepares to light up for the Platinum Jubilee
- Published
Beacons will be lit across the county of Northamptonshire to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
A ceremony will take place at the Northampton Saints' ground, Franklin's Gardens, with beacons in place in Brackley, Towcester and Daventry.
They are among more than 2,000 worldwide which will be lit simultaneously at 21:45 BST on 2 June.
Northampton Lift Tower will also be illuminated in red, white and blue as part of the celebrations.
The events have been organised by West Northants Council, Brackley Town Council and Towcester Town Council for the Jubilee Weekend, marking the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
The ceremony at Franklin's Gardens will include a performance of the song for the Commonwealth, A Life Lived with Grace, sung by a local choir.
A Platinum Jubilee Festival will also take place at Brackley Rugby Club, and sustainable virtual lighting events are planned at Towcester recreation ground and the council offices at Lodge Road, Daventry.
The beacon lighting will coincide with a principal event at Buckingham Palace, where The Queen's Green Canopy Tree of Trees sculpture and projections will appear on the front of the building.
HM Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson, said: "We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration and invite communities across Northamptonshire to join us in commemorating Her Majesty, The Queen's 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.
"It is only appropriate that we mark this unique milestone in history with beacons and music, and I am pleased that like Buckingham Palace, we have been able to incorporate innovative virtual events into our celebrations which reflect the Royal Family's longstanding commitment to environmental causes and sustainability."
